Naagin actor Mouni Roy has been reportedly signed to play a negative role in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film will commence shooting in February 2018. Among the very firsts, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first time as well as with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

Naagin fame actor Mouni Roy is all set to make her Bollywood entry with the film Gold opposite PadMan actor Akshay Kumar. Before the film release, Mouni Roy has been reportedly signed in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. According to sources, the diva will play a negative role in the film. The source close to the makers revealed, “Alia will obviously play the damsel in distress, who is Ranbir’s love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey.”

Helmed by Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukherjee, the star cast will begin the shooting of the film in February 2018. Karan Johar shared an adorable image of the trio on his own official Twitter handle. “The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!” he said. Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan will also play an important role in the film.

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA….the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

Earlier, filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee had said, “It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called ‘Brahmastra’ because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be. In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It’s a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew.” Till then, we would have to wait and watch if this new genre film will be able to carve out a niche for itself and spell the magic on the box office.