Brahmastra movie: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a DJ with superpowers who can shoot fire from his hands in the fantasy romantic supernatural movie. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna in lead roles. The movie is set to release worldwide this Christmas 2019.

Brahmastra movie: Here's what we know about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer so far

One of the much-anticipated movies of the year Brahmastra is soon set to release all over the nation this year on Christmas. The Ayan Mukherji directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled under the banner Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox Star Studios.

To raise the excitement bar the makers recently revealed some exciting details about Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film. As per sources, Ranbir will play the role of a DJ who can shoot fire with hands! The storyline traces his journey as he tried to fulfill his dreams and intern discovers he has superpowers. The fantasy film Brahmastra is the first movie n a planned epic trilogy!

The film takes the titles from a weapon owned by the god of corrosion Brahma in Hindu myths that never have missed its desired target. To this Ranbir Kapoor said that the movie is a romantic fairytale showed in a supernatural format but is set against modern age despite the title name. About a few days back the makers had also shared the official logo of the movie Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt shared the official logo video on her Instagram handle where she had captioned the picture as Saare astron ka devta – #Brahmastra.

Take a look at the poster here:

In the movie, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Isha and Shiva respectively and surely after relaxing one after another picture from the sets of Brahmastra the duo has raised the excitement bar! The post has already crossed 2 million views on youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release as well about there on-screen chemistry. Take a look at the post here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More