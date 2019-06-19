Brahmastra: After Naagin, Mouni Roy will be seen as a villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The cast of the movie also includes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Brahmastra: After the television screen, Mouni Roy put her first step in Bollywood industry last year. She was seen in the movie Gold opposite Akshay Kumar and the movie was one blockbuster hit of the star! Apart from making her debut into the telly industry followed by Bollywood, her best achievement till day remains Naagin 3.

After Gold and Naagin the star Mouni Roy has back to back three movies lined up- Magnum opus and multi starrer film Brahmastra, Made in China and Bole Chudiyaan. As the movie is soon set to release, Mouni Roy in an interview with a leading daily revealed some juicy information about her role.

About her role in the movie, Brahmastra, Mouni said she was quite shocked initially to know she will play the main antagonist in the movie. She is now excited to play a villain in the movie. What is more liberating for her is she plays different characters that challenge her. She feels she was chosen for the role because she played Naagin on the Television screen. Maybe, the director saw something in Naagin who could play the villain.

Anyhow, she accepted her role, as she believes we need to be versatile if we want to grow and learn. Only if she will pick up diverse roles, will she be able to learn something new?

Ayan Mukerji’s directional also includes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan as cast. The movie happens to be first of its kind, it is a planned trilogy. The movie is all set to hit the silver screen in December 2019. The logo of the movie is already out. The viewers may keep a track of the movie through Ayan’s social media handle, where the director keeps sharing BTS pictures from the sets.

