Brahmastra: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Recently, the actors of the film attended a press conference in Varanasi which included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy with the director Ayan Mukerji. Take a look at the pictures:

Brahmastra: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most-talked-about couples of the industry. The duo leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans and supports each other in every thick and thin. Currently, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Varanasi. Reports revealed that veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna with Mouni Roy has recently joined the cast of the film in Varanasi where they held a press conference for their upcoming movie–Brahmastra.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan, who is a part of the film was missing from the press conference. This is the first time when Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screens with his beau Alia Bhatt. The film is a planned trilogy which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions.

Earlier to this as well, some pictures from the sets of Varanasi had gone viral on the Internet in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped sitting on a boat. In the pictures, the duo was seen holding plastic fans. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a green shirt, meanwhile, Alia Bhatt wore a white t-shirt with a casual shrug.

The film is a superhero film which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on December 2019, however, due to the extended work of Visual Effects, the release date of the film was delayed to the next year. As per the recent updates, now the film will hit the silver screens in summer 2020.

