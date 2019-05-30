Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji recently announced about the last leg of the shooting of his upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. After shooting in Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Bulgaria, the entire team is all set to begin with the last schedule in Varanasi.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer to begin with the last schedule in Varanasi

Brahmastra: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is currently excited about his upcoming film Brahmastra which features Bollywood lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is currently in its last shooting schedule and the entire team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a big hit. Starting from launching the logo at Kumbh Mela to the interesting storyline, it seems that Ayan Mukerji is in his full form and have decided to astonish the audience completely with the planned trilogy.

The production team is currently all set to begin the last schedule of the film in Varanasi and the reports suggest that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon head to the town of Benaras in a day or two.

The report also revealed that the schedule will be held for 20 days and the major parts will be shot in Chet Singh Fort and Ramnagar Fort in Varanasi. Recently, the director of the film announced about the last schedule on Instagram, with a video showcasing the beauty of the place.

Ayan also revealed that Varanasi is an attempt to feature different places of India and a small effort to capture the beauty of the beautiful city. Brahmastra is one of the highly-anticipated films which is directed by Ayan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Namit Malhotra.

The fantasy film was earlier supposed to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019, clashing with Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3. However, due to the considerable amount of VFX, the project is now shifted to next year to release. Moreover, it also features Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Not only Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, but the film also features Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Vishal Karwal in supporting roles. In the film Ranbir will play the role of Shiva and Alia will appear in the character of Isha.

