Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been making headlines since the time it was announced. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a superhero flick which is slated to release on December 2019. The movie will be released in three parts and will be the most ambitious project of Bollywood. The first part of the film has already been shot in Bulgaria. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. in key roles.
According to reports, Ranbir has been taking a keen interest in the VFX of the film. The actor is a huge fan of Marvel movies so to make sure about the graphics of the film are good, he is working closely with the team. Apart from VFX, he is also involved in the sound aspects of the movie. It should be noted that the VFX team working for Brahmastra is the same who got Oscar for Blade Runner 2049 for Best Visual Effects.
The Sanju actor is a fan of superhero films and he is quite excited about this film. Bollywood has not seen a movie like this with such a different genre. Ranbir is ensuring all the stunts, action scenes, sound and VFX to be appropriate in the film. Ranbir and Alia were last spotted shooting in Varanasi.
View this post on Instagram
Ido Portal. As we started on this movie, the first big question to answer was : How do we create the moves for Shiva’s connection with Fire? Fire being the centre of Shiva’s power in Brahmāstra… a power that comes from ancient Indians, from a deeply spiritual place, from within. I had no reference point for what I had written… No comic books, or existing story on which this was based… but for Shiva’s movements, we needed something that worked amazingly as action entertainment, but also had something deeper, something that was created from a very original spiritual place. It was one of the great fortunes for the movie that I found Ido and understood what he did, and that he agreed to work with Ranbir on this. Our time with Ido has taken us from Phuket to Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia… The contribution he has made is to be experienced in the movie… but the joy of collaborations like this, filled with growth and learning, is one of the most wonderful things to have happened on this journey… 💥 #movementculture #somuchoutthere #brahmastra
View this post on Instagram
Shiva Sessions 💥 Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on… and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey – Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post…) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido… #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra
View this post on Instagram
Brahmāstra Official Movie Logo ! 💥💥💥 #brahmastra Generally late for most things in life, but the posting of this motion logo… 🤦♂️ Big shout out to my team for running hard to get this out… assistants, producers, VFX, sound, music! To all the behind-the-scene stories that went into this 40 seconder 👏… and even more to the larger greater story implied in this unit 🔥💥 I think we’ve managed to share something at the very heart of the entire trilogy in this… To feeling excited and nervous and ON ! The beginning of sharing and giving Brahmāstra to the world 🙏 Let there be ‘Light’!
On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju alongside Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal. Post-Brahmastra the actor will be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.