Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the silver screens in December 2019. Ranbir has been actively working on VFX, sound, action scenes with the team of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been making headlines since the time it was announced. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a superhero flick which is slated to release on December 2019. The movie will be released in three parts and will be the most ambitious project of Bollywood. The first part of the film has already been shot in Bulgaria. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. in key roles.

According to reports, Ranbir has been taking a keen interest in the VFX of the film. The actor is a huge fan of Marvel movies so to make sure about the graphics of the film are good, he is working closely with the team. Apart from VFX, he is also involved in the sound aspects of the movie. It should be noted that the VFX team working for Brahmastra is the same who got Oscar for Blade Runner 2049 for Best Visual Effects.

The Sanju actor is a fan of superhero films and he is quite excited about this film. Bollywood has not seen a movie like this with such a different genre. Ranbir is ensuring all the stunts, action scenes, sound and VFX to be appropriate in the film. Ranbir and Alia were last spotted shooting in Varanasi.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju alongside Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal. Post-Brahmastra the actor will be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

