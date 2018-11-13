Brahmastra release date: Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly going to be released worldwide during Christmas 2019. Besides the gripping love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which is indeed going to be powerful. the film features Gold actress Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra release date: The much-awaited film of the year, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly going to be released worldwide during Christmas 2019. The big announcement of the day came via Twitter from the producer, director Karan Johar. Media reports pointed out that the director the film, Ayan Mukerji took as many as 6 years for this film, which he considers as a very ambitious and crucial project.

Besides the gripping love story of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which is indeed going to be powerful. the film features Gold actress Mouni Roy. She recently gained a lot of attention after her successful performance in Gold, in which she was featured with action hero Akshay Kumar. In Brahmastra, Mouni is expected to be playing the role of a villain. and indeed her look in the movie is going to baffle us all, media reports said.

Producer Karan Johar had earlier announced that the film would be made into a three-part trilogy. Media reports also said that the preparations for the massive film started in January 2018.

Meanwhile, there are many new releases lined up, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s The New Teacher and much more. Amid this, it remains to be seen which one does the best at the box office.

