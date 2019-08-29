Brahmastra: After not so promising performance in rom-com film Zero, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create a buzz by appearing in a special role in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. Though there is no official announcement regarding this subject, reports reveal that soon the director would make Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the much-waited film official.
Talking about the film, Brahmastra is a superhero film which will be bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Fox Star Studios and Apoorva Mehta and will hit the silver screens in the next year. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Brahmastra will be the first planned trilogy that will release in 3D and IMAX formats.
Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Gold actor Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Chetna Pande and Vishal Karwal in supporting roles. Further, now the presence of Shah Rukh Khan might attract the audience and can turn to be a beneficial step for the makers.
Earlier, the film was supposed to release in December 2019, but due to additional work of VFX, the director delayed the release date of the film to summer 2020. Earlier, to this, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero with costars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the actor won many awards for his performance in the film, unfortunately, the film couldn’t earn good at the box office. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 and will begin with the shoot of Brahmastra post her father’s film.
Director & Actress. Alia. Sunshine and Starlight ! Fire, but also Wind and always Water… I met Alia when she was 18 and almost instantly she bombed her way into my life and my movies and my soul. Today, she's not so little anymore and bombing us with too much beauty in Kalank's beautiful trailer which dropped earlier… More on my journey (flying to the stars) with Alia over the next few… 💥💥💥 #brahmastra
Brahmāstra Official Movie Logo ! 💥💥💥 #brahmastra Generally late for most things in life, but the posting of this motion logo… 🤦♂️ Big shout out to my team for running hard to get this out… assistants, producers, VFX, sound, music! To all the behind-the-scene stories that went into this 40 seconder 👏… and even more to the larger greater story implied in this unit 🔥💥 I think we've managed to share something at the very heart of the entire trilogy in this… To feeling excited and nervous and ON ! The beginning of sharing and giving Brahmāstra to the world 🙏 Let there be 'Light'!
