Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been reportedly diagnosed with typhoid. The official spokesperson of ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijawan fashion show had earlier stated that both the showstoppers Ranbir and Deepika have taken ill and will not be able to walk the ramp on April 9th as scheduled. A latest report by TOI suggests that Ranbir has been diagnosed with typhoid and the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. The report further suggests the superstar has been instructed to take a special diet and stay away from any strenuous exercise.

A source close to the daily has revealed, “He has been instructed to follow a special diet and stay away from any sort of strenuous exercise. This spells disaster for the star, who has been on advanced muscle-building physical training regimen for his role in Brahmastra.” He further added, “Doctors have also advised the Kapoor scion to skip Shabana Azmi’s popular fashion show where he was supposed to walk the ramp with former flame Deepika Padukone.” On the work front, Ranbir is currently working on his 2-mega releases – Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Earlier this week, the superstar had revealed to a leading daily that the much-awaited trailer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, tentatively titled as ‘Sanju’, would be released on April 24th, 2018. “I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can’t imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it,” Ranbir told Filmfare.

