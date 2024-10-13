Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Brantley Gilbert: Country Singer’s Wife Gives Birth On Tour Bus In Middle Of His Concert

Brantley Gilbert certainly experienced one of the wildest nights of his life. The 39-year-old country singer and his wife, Amber, welcomed their third child during one of his concerts.

While performing in Tupelo, Mississippi, Brantley was just a few songs into his set when he received the news that Amber had gone into labor backstage. He quickly left the stage to be by her side as she gave birth in their tour bus.

Returns to finish the show

After the baby arrived, Brantley and Amber took some time to savor the initial moments of their baby boy’s life and to notify their families about the birth. He then returned to finish the remainder of his show.

Brantley later reflected on the night, expressing that it might have been the craziest of his life. He mentioned how unforgettable it was to witness such an amazing woman do something so incredible. He expressed gratitude to their road family for their support, to Brittany Thornton for assisting in the delivery, and to the people of Tupelo, Mississippi, for their love.

Brantley Gilbert honors Amber

Most importantly, he honored Amber for allowing him to love her and for demonstrating the immense strength of a woman. He shared these sentiments on Instagram along with a video documenting the entire night.

This child marks the third for Brantley and Amber, who have been married since 2015. A spokesperson for Brantley confirmed that he had gone to his wife, who was in labor.

Who else is in Brantley Gilbert family?

The couple welcomed their son, although they have not disclosed his name yet. After briefly calling their families to share the joyful news, Brantley continued the concert.

The “Bottoms Up” singer and his wife had previously announced in May that they were expecting their third child together in a joint Instagram post. The post included photos of the couple and later featured their two older children, son Barrett and daughter Braylen, along with a picture of them holding an ultrasound of baby number three. He remarked on the fitting timing of the announcement, noting how appropriate it was for Mother’s Day.

Filed under

Brantley Gilbert Brantley Gilbert child Brantley Gilbert concert Brantley Gilbert family Brantley Gilbert wife
