Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian police have foiled an alleged bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga’s free concert at Rio’s Copacabana Beach, which drew a record-breaking crowd of two million fans. Two suspects have been arrested as authorities say the attack was part of a hate-fueled scheme aimed at gaining notoriety online.

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian police foil bomb plot at Lady Gaga concert in Rio; 2 arrested in hate fueled plan targeting LGBTQ community.


Brazilian authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged plan to detonate a bomb during a free Lady Gaga concert held on Saturday at Copacabana Beach, which drew an estimated 2 million fans — the largest audience of the pop superstar’s career.

Plot Disrupted in Coordination with Justice Ministry

In a statement released Sunday, Rio de Janeiro’s state police confirmed they had worked closely with the Justice Ministry to thwart what they described as an attack being organized by a group promoting hate speech against the LGBTQ community.

“The plan was treated as a ‘collective challenge’ with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media,” the police said, describing the alleged plot as a calculated attempt by extremists to use the event as a platform for violence and online recognition.

According to investigators, the group behind the plot aimed to radicalize and recruit teenagers to carry out the attack using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lady Gaga Concert: Two Arrested, Raids Conducted Across Multiple States

The two people arrested include the suspected ringleader of the group, detained in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul on charges of illegal weapons possession. The second arrest involves a teenager in Rio de Janeiro who is facing charges related to child pornography.

Authorities said coordinated police raids were carried out at the homes of 15 suspects across various Brazilian states. Phones and other electronic devices were seized during the operations as part of the ongoing investigation.

No Immediate Response from Lady Gaga Concert Organizers

Lady Gaga’s publicists and the concert’s promoters have not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident or the reported threat.

The free concert, held on Rio’s iconic beachfront, was not only a major musical event but also a celebration of inclusivity and diversity — values Gaga has long championed. The thwarted plot underscores growing concerns over online radicalization and hate-fueled violence targeting marginalized communities.

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: A Guide And All You Need To Know About This Year’s New Theme

Filed under

Lady Gaga

newsx

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand
newsx

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure
newsx

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post
India shuts Baglihar Dam

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be...
newsx

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations
Babil Khan breaks down in

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

Kalaburagi Protests Erupt Over NEET Candidate’s ‘Janeu’ Removal Demand

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be Curtailed Next

India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be...

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Entertainment

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media