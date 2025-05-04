Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targeting Lady Gaga Concert, Arrest Two In Rio

Brazilian police have foiled an alleged bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga’s free concert at Rio’s Copacabana Beach, which drew a record-breaking crowd of two million fans. Two suspects have been arrested as authorities say the attack was part of a hate-fueled scheme aimed at gaining notoriety online.

Brazilian authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged plan to detonate a bomb during a free Lady Gaga concert held on Saturday at Copacabana Beach, which drew an estimated 2 million fans — the largest audience of the pop superstar’s career.

Plot Disrupted in Coordination with Justice Ministry

In a statement released Sunday, Rio de Janeiro’s state police confirmed they had worked closely with the Justice Ministry to thwart what they described as an attack being organized by a group promoting hate speech against the LGBTQ community.

“The plan was treated as a ‘collective challenge’ with the aim of gaining notoriety on social media,” the police said, describing the alleged plot as a calculated attempt by extremists to use the event as a platform for violence and online recognition.

According to investigators, the group behind the plot aimed to radicalize and recruit teenagers to carry out the attack using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Lady Gaga Concert: Two Arrested, Raids Conducted Across Multiple States

The two people arrested include the suspected ringleader of the group, detained in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul on charges of illegal weapons possession. The second arrest involves a teenager in Rio de Janeiro who is facing charges related to child pornography.

Authorities said coordinated police raids were carried out at the homes of 15 suspects across various Brazilian states. Phones and other electronic devices were seized during the operations as part of the ongoing investigation.

No Immediate Response from Lady Gaga Concert Organizers

Lady Gaga’s publicists and the concert’s promoters have not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident or the reported threat.

The free concert, held on Rio’s iconic beachfront, was not only a major musical event but also a celebration of inclusivity and diversity — values Gaga has long championed. The thwarted plot underscores growing concerns over online radicalization and hate-fueled violence targeting marginalized communities.

