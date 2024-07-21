Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki, 35, Dies After Being Electrocuted On Stage

Brazillian singer Ayres Sasaki is no more. The 35-year-old died after a freak accident during a live performance. According to reports a drenched fan tried to hug him. Following this, a nearby cable gave him a fatal jolt. The singer, who died on the spot, is survived by his wife.

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki Dies In Freak Accident

Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki tragically passed away while on stage. The 35-year-old artist was on stage to perform at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis when the tragedy occurred. According to reports, a drenched fan tried to embrace him and accidentally caused a nearby cable to deliver a fatal electric shock.

It is not known why the concertgoer was drenched. The authorities are currently investigating the matter.

Ayres Sasaki is survived by his wife. The two had tied the knot a year ago.

Ayres Sasaki’s Wife Reacts To Tragedy

Ayres Sasaki’s wife reacted to the tragedy and thanked her well-wishers for their support.

“I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through. I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.,” read her post.

After Sasaki’s death, numerous social media users went to his Instagram to express shock. His pinned post showed his fellow musicians performing onstage. Similarly, he was seen singing in his last post. He had shared it in December 2023.

Ayres Sasak was also a trained architect. However, music was his true calling.

“To my relatives and friends who are ALWAYS with me. Going everywhere even though everyone is sick of seeing me sing hahahaha. To my musicians @raffa_augusto @didio_mlkn, @tarcisio6385 and @rafael.sgdrum who together with me, broke it all on stage and made the show f—ked up! In the end … What the F—K OF CRL !!!! MAY THERE BE MORE TO COME!!!!”he had previously written on social media.

Ayres Sasaki‘s shocking death is a big loss for the music fraternity.