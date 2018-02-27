Finally, the mortal remains of the late actress Sridevi have reached to India. Sonam Kapoor was seen with father Anil Kapoor to receive Sridevi’s body at the airport. The actor’s body will be kept at her Green Acres house in Lokhandwala.The actress died at the age of 54 in Dubai on Sunday morning after attending nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. In the morning, Sridevi's mortal remains had left the embalming unit and reached the airport to fly out shortly.

Finally, the mortal remains of the late actress Sridevi have reached to India. Anil Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family were present at the airport to receive the body. Industrialist Anil Ambani was also present at the airport. Sridevi’s funeral will be held at Vile Parle’s crematorium tomorrow around 3:30 pm. The actress’ body will be kept at her Green Acres house in Lokhandwala. The actress died at the age of 54 in Dubai on Sunday morning after attending nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Yesterday, the Dubai police have claimed that the cause of her death was an accidental drowning. In the morning, Sridevi’s mortal remains had left the embalming unit and reached the airport to fly out shortly. Yesterday, Sridevi’s death case was handed over to Dubai Public Prosecutor’s office. Soon after the investigation, the case was being closed.

According to reports, the Public Prosecutor closed the case after declaring that it was natural death and head injury was seen but not cause of death. The body has been kept at the Bhagya Bungalow and has reached Mumbai in a private jet. The public darshan will take place tomorrow until 11 AM at the Celebrations Club in Mumbai. The long wait for Sridevi’s fans and family has finally ended as the repatriation of the body took around two days. Besides the initial statement, Sridevi’s family has not said anything about the incident and has requested the media to not to contact the family as the family is going through a huge tragedy.

Anil Kapoor arrives at #Mumbai airport, chartered plane carrying mortal remains of #Sridevi to land shortly

The sudden death of Sridevi has shocked the entire country. A few days back, the actress was seen enjoying her nephew’s wedding. Her untimely death is an incident of shock and grief for the Hindi film industry and the entire country. Sridevi is survived by her husband, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and two daughters, Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor. The preparations have been made to avoid the hustle in the arrival of the mortal remains. The security has been tightened outside the Bhagya Bungalow and the Celebrations Club in Mumbai where the Public darshans are to be conducted. In the morning, Sanjay Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had left to Boney Kapoor’s house.

