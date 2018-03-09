Sufi musician Pyare Lal Wadali of Wadali Brothers fame has died in Amritsar following a cardiac arrest. He was 75 and breathed his last at 4 AM in morning in a hospital after doctors failed to revive him. Wadali Brothers had kicked off their musical journey as Bhajan singers and later ventured into the Sufi genre. they have immortalised the legacy of saint poets such as Bulle Shah, Kabir, Amir Khusro and Surdas for years.

As per the reports, Pyarelal suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night following which he was rushed to the renowned hospital. However, doctors could not save him. The singer is said to have breathed his last at 4 AM on Friday morning. Wadali Brothers had kicked off their musical journey as Bhajan singers and later ventured into the Sufi genre. they have immortalised the legacy of saint poets such as Bulle Shah, Kabir, Amir Khusro and Surdas for years. The duo had given their first performance outside their village in a temple in Jalandhar and from there onwards there was no looking back for them as they went to make a mark for themselves. Pyarelal was trained by his elder brother, whom he still considers as his guru despite sharing the same stage.

Pyarelal Wadali’s death has lent another jolt to the entertainment industry which is already reeling under the shock of actor Sridevi’s death who passed away last month in Dubai after an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

Check out some of the songs of Wadali Brothers here:

