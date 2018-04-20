Renowned DJ, record producer Tim Bergling, who is famously known as Avicii in the world of music has sadly passed at the age of 28 on Friday. As per reports, the Swedish musician and record producer died in Muscat, Oman. The Grammy nominated artist had retired from the world of EDM due to health issues. Avicii's tragic death was confirmed after the record producer's representatives released an official statement about the untimely death of the Swedish artist.

Renowned DJ, record producer Tim Bergling, who is famously known as Avicii in the world of music has sadly passed at the age of 28 on Friday. As per reports, the Swedish musician and record producer died in Muscat, Oman. The Grammy nominated artist had retired from the world of EDM due to health issues. Avicii’s tragic death was confirmed after the record producer’s representatives released an official statement about the untimely death of the Swedish artist. According to the official statement, Tim Bergling also known as Avicii was found dead in Oman on Friday at around afternoon as per the local time.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement said. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the statement added.

(UPDATING…)

