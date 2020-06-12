As Amitabh Bachchan’s film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana becomes one of the first mainstream Hindi films to have a digital release amid Covid-19 pandemic, his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has announced a new series titled Breathe: Into The Shadows. In the poster, a little girl can be seen lying between a broken masquerade.

Sharing the first poster on his social media account, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found’. He further revealed that the series will start streaming on Amazon Prime from July 10. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, the series stars Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

As the title suggest, Breathe: Into The Shadows is the second season of Breathe, which starred R Madhavan, Amit Sabh and Sapna Pabbi in prominent roles and received a thumbs up from the audience. In a conversation with a news agency, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his role in Breathe: Into The Shadows and said that one of the things that attracted him towards the series was the details and nuances in his character. The streaming medium makes it possible as it allows time to engage with audiences.

Abhishek Bachchan made his last on-screen appearance in 2018 film Manmarziyaan, in which he was seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. His upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

