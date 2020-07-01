Marking his debut onto the web, the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh starrer Breathe 2 Into the Shadows is finally out. In a statement, Abhishek Bachchan has called it genre-defining content that we can consume at our convenience.

The wait for Breathe: Into The Shadows’s official trailer is finally out. Abhishek Bachchan marks his debut into the digital space with the web series. It is an investigative thriller that follows Bachchan, a psychologist by profession, in search of his daughter. The show also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.

Bachchan tries to untie the mind games of the kidnapper, Sadh, as the cop in-charge remains skeptical. Anger and lust dominate the pattern of these murders, and as the mystery unravels through the trailer, or rather tightens, Siya remains missing.

As the clock ticks and suspenseful music heightens, the dusty cloud of mystery continues its descent on the characters. Sobs, gasps, and screams set the tune, as we anticipate the release of the show. The matchstick is blown out in darkness and we are exposed to the moral dilemma of the show. Is Bachchan playing a concerned father or murderer? How far will he go to save his family? Sowing mystery, the trailer builds more suspense than it reveals.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter account, Bachchan exclaims that through the light or shadows he is coming to get his Siya back. The show is set to release on July 10th.

The first season of Breathe starring R Madhavan, alongside Amit Sadh had also seen him play a father, desperate to save his ailing son, who had only five months to live. In an attempt to include his son on a donor list, Madhavan too found himself intertwined with a series of relentless murders.

This mysterious game as Bachchan calls it, releases as he completes 20 years in Bollywood marking his #Roadto20. This move into web follows his last movie Manmarziyaan in 2018, an Indian romantic film. Bachchan is also set to star in the upcoming biographical crime film The Big Bull to release in 2020.

