Kai Po Che! the star who is has worked with megastars of Bollywood fraternity was quoted praising the Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan. The 34-year-old Sarkar 3 star was quoted saying, “Amitabh Bachchan when you say his name there is already a change in your demeanour. Your speech changes.” The actor is currently working with R Madhavan for the upcoming television web series Breathe.

When asked about R Madhavan, the Kai Po Che! star Amit Sadh was quoted saying,“In this industry, a lot of people lack badappan (‘greatness’). There should be a greatness in seniors and if grown-ups are also going to fight the kids, then where will the kids go. I like his greatness,” he added. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with him in the upcoming web series. The actor further added, “He doesn’t need to do this. He is a superstar. His contribution to Breathe is unquestionable. Breathe has two protagonists. Lovely guy, a thorough gentleman and a fantastic actor.”

Amit is simply Amitabh Bachchan fans and he just can’t stop praising him. When asked about working with the megastar Big B he was quoted saying, “When you shake his hands, you feel something else. When he hugs you, you feel something else. When you are in the same frame, breathing the same air, you feel something else. When the director says cut and you walk and sit next to him like a sheep you feel something else. When he puts his arm around your shoulder, you feel something else. I just think it is a privilege to be around him. It is a privilege to be an actor in the century of Mr Amitabh Bachchan.” The actor who has worked with him in Sarkar 3 further added, “Amitabh Bachchan when you say his name there is already a change in your demeanour. Your speech changes” he continued and your posture changes. If you see him, you are enriched. It is like baptism without going into the water.”

Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr actor who was seen in Salman Khan’s Sultan praised the superstar by saying, “Bhai is somebody is someone who if allows you to know him and allows you that little invasion, it is a learning for a lifetime. The selflessness and the goodness that he executes is something I salute and look up to.” Take a look at the trailer of television web series Breathe.

