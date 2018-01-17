Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe’s trailer is extremely intense and fast-paced as the psychological thriller revolves around the protective streak that a parent has for his child. R Madhavan is seen in a brand new negative avatar in the original and Amit Sadh is all set to take on the role of an intense police office with a tragic past. The movie will release on January 26, 2018.

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe’s trailer is extremely intense and fast-paced as Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan goes on a murderous rampage to save his son who is in urgent need of AB negative blood. Amit Sadh, who lost his daughter in the movie, will dawn the character of Kabir, a “brilliant but non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch” who is shown tracking the killer who is going around town killing organ donors and stagging them as accidents or suicides. The movie is all set to release on January 26, 2018

R Madhavan who is making a comeback after playing a series role in Saala Khadoos is majorly known for his romantic dramas like Tanu Weds Manu, Rehan Hai Tere Dil Mein and the super-hit 3 Idiots. Madhavan who is a heartthrob in the industry will be seen in a negative role for the first time. The storyline of Breathe is new fresh take on the father-son connection and it adds a dark element to the parently love that is generally shown in most movies.