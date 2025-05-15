Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Burkheiser has yet to issue a personal statement on the departure. His most recent Instagram post, in January 2025, celebrated the birth of his son, Benson Allan Burkheiser.

In a statement released on Thursday (May 15), the Michigan-based band confirmed that they are “mutually parting ways” with Burkheiser, who co-founded I Prevail in 2013 and was widely known for his clean vocals on fan-favorite tracks such as their breakout cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and their chart-topping hit “Hurricane.”

In a statement released on Thursday (May 15), the Michigan-based band confirmed that they are “mutually parting ways” with Burkheiser, who co-founded I Prevail in 2013 and was widely known for his clean vocals on fan-favorite tracks such as their breakout cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” and their chart-topping hit “Hurricane.”

“Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser,” the band wrote. “This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

While fans expressed mixed emotions on social media with some calling Burkheiser “the heart of the band”I Prevail reassured their audience that the band’s future remains strong. Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe will continue to lead vocals, with guitarist Dylan Bowman providing additional vocal support during live shows.

“Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love,” the band continued. “All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned. And yes new music is coming.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Burkheiser has yet to issue a personal statement on the departure. His most recent Instagram post, in January 2025, celebrated the birth of his son, Benson Allan Burkheiser.

Despite the lineup change, I Prevail promise to deliver the same high-energy performances that have defined their rise in the metalcore scene. The band is best known for their Grammy-nominated track “Bow Down” and “Hurricane,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.The announcement concluded with a message from the remaining members: “See you out there. Eric, Steve, Dylan and Gabe.”

ALSO READ: Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!