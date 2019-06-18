A bride-to-be ran away from her own wedding in Delhi to meet Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and created chaos on the sets of his movie. Vikrant called it a bizarre and crazy incident.

If there are ay crazy and bizarre fans in the world then they are the Bollywood fans for sure. We have often heard shocking instances about fans doing some crazy thing for their favourite celebrity and this time, it is a crazy fan of Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey who broke all records with the shocking thing she did to meet her favourite star!

In a surprising incident, a female fan of actor Vikrant Massey left her wedding and went to sets of Vikrant Massey’s upcoming movie Chhapaak. Not only this but when the girl was refused to come inside the premises of the sets, she created big chaos on the sets of Chhapaak as she badly wanted to meet Vikrant, according to latest media reports.

She apparently told the crew and the security that she will not leave the sets until she gets to see Vikrant Massey. A crew member from the film told a leading daily that during the shoot of the movie in Saket, New Delhi, a woman, dressed as a bride came running in and started shouting that she wants to meet Vikrant Massey.

They further said that when the woman was refused to meet the actor, she began to cry and said that she will meet him at any cost. After some time, when the woman said that she will not go back to her wedding, Vikrant Massey had to come and meet her and after having a little conversation with her, Vikrant tried to convince her to go back to her wedding but when she refused, cops were called to get her out of the sets.

Talking about the incident, Vikrant said that he is happy that people love him so much but sometimes they go overboard.

