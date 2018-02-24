British actress Emma Chambers was born in Doncaster on March 11, 1964 and started her career by playing roles in some TV productions. She rose to fame when she essayed the role of Charity Pecksniff in TV serial Martin Chuzzlewit which was based upon a novel of Charles Dickens. Her other memorable roles include the character of Alice Tinker the BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley and appeared in all 20 episodes.

Popular British actress Emma Chambers has passed away due to natural causes, reports have said. The 53-year-old was known for her role in Notting Hill, The Vicar Of Dibley and TV adaption of Martin Chuzzlewit. ‘Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many,’ an official statement from her agency read following her death. She is survived by her actor husband Ian Dunn.

The actress was born in Doncaster on March 11, 1964 and started her career by playing roles in some TV productions. She rose to fame when she essayed the role of Charity Pecksniff in TV serial Martin Chuzzlewit which was based upon a novel of Charles Dickens. Her other memorable roles include the character of Alice Tinker the BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley and appeared in all 20 episodes. She bagged the British Comedy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the show back in 1998.

In 199, she played the role of Hugh Grant in the popular movie Notting Hill. While in the year 2000, she played the role of Martha Thompson in Take a Girl Like You, a TV drama based on the Kingsley Amis novel and a remake of the 1970 film.In 1995, she worked as the voice performer in the animated made-for-TV film The Wind in the Willows. In the year 2003, she gave the voice to Spooty’s character in the TV series Little Robots.

The news of the actress’ death has sent down the waves of grief with many celebs posting their condolences on social media.

