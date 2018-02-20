BBC super-hit mockumentary series 'The Office' is all set to get a desi makeover to appeal the Indian audiences. Helmed and acted by Ricky Gervais, the storyline will follow Indian boss Jagdeep Chaddha and his hilarious attempts to inspire his reluctance workforce. Known for it's British sattire and comic punches, the series has been successfully adapted in nine countries across the world- Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Israel, Sweden, Finland and the US.

Get excited as BBC’s super hit mockumentary series ‘The Office’ is all set to get a desi makeover for Indian audiences. Helmed by Ricky Gervais and Steve Merchant, the popular comedy series has been successfully adapted in nine countries across the world- Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Israel, Sweden, Finland and the US. An official statement released to the press in Manchester said, “The BBC’s popular mockumentary sitcom The Office is relocating to India, BBC Worldwide announced today at BBC Showcase – the world’s largest international television market hosted by a single distributor.”

Revealing further details about the adaptation, the statement further added, “Wernham Hogg becomes Wilkins Chawla, a paper company, as the hilarious format, sold to India’s Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment, follows Indian boss Jagdeep Chaddha and his hapless attempts to inspire and motivate a reluctant workforce. And the Slough trading estate of the home version becomes an industrial park on the far outskirts of Faridabad, a satellite town of New Delhi.” Expressing his joy and excitement Ricky Gervais remarked, “I’m always excited and flattered to see remakes of my work, particularly as I’ve ended the David Brent saga now with Life On The Road. But when a country with a population of over a billion has a version I’m hoping for big ratings.”

‘The Office’ series hit the right chord among the working professionals all over the world with just two seasons followed by two-part Christmas special, grabbing 6 BAFTA’s and 2 Golden globe awards. Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said in a statement, “Applause is looking to create premium content for Indian viewers, and we have picked global successes such as The Office as we believe our audiences will love this series. After all, who hasn’t come across workmates like David Brent or Gareth at some point in their lives!” Myleeta Aga, senior vice president and general manager for Southeast Asia and South Asia at BBC Worldwide further revealed, “We are assembling an A-list cast of talent to ensure the highest standards of execution, and see ‘The Office’ as just the first step in a long and fruitful partnership with Applause,” and added that the unique appeal of the show’s format lies in its universality.

Apart from ‘The Office’, Applause will also be producing an indianised version of the series ‘Criminal Justice’. Shot and adapted in modern Mumbai, the 10-part untitled series will follow a storyline around class and economic differences between a working class student, who also serves as a taxi driver, and his fateful interaction with a wealthy female passenger.