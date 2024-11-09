Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British supermodel Georgina Cooper, who gained fame in the 1990s and was celebrated as London’s “original gap-toothed girl,” has died at the age of 46.

A close friend of iconic model Kate Moss, Cooper passed away unexpectedly while on holiday on the Greek island of Kos, just months after her recent marriage.

Felt ill day before she was due to return to UK

According to reports, Cooper’s sudden passing followed an illness that struck the day before she was due to return to the UK.

Her former agent, Dean Goodman, shared his grief with The Post, confirming her passing and expressing that Cooper was a unique talent whom he felt privileged to represent. He remarked on her authenticity and lamented that she was one of a kind in today’s industry, stating she would be dearly missed by many whose lives she had touched.

Outpouring of love for Georgina Cooper

Reflecting on her impact, Goodman said the outpouring of love for Cooper highlighted her special qualities, including her playful spirit and radiant smile, which could brighten any room or runway.

Cooper had wed her husband, Nigel, in June, in a ceremony held at her Maidstone, Kent, home, followed by a reception at a local pub. Reports indicate that after falling critically ill on Kos, she was transferred to a main hospital and later airlifted to Crete, where she spent five days in intensive care before passing away. Her body was reportedly returned to England last week.

Goodman shared with the Daily Mail that Cooper had cherished Greece and had been looking forward to revisiting it with her husband. He revealed that Cooper had struggled with health issues since the COVID-19 pandemic and had been in and out of the hospital, though she had been planning her future and was optimistic following her marriage. Goodman noted that everyone who knew her was devastated by her passing, describing her as a true star.

Who was Georgina Cooper?

Cooper first rose to prominence after appearing in a Bon Jovi music video at 15 and went on to model for major runway shows in London and appear on the covers of top magazines like Vogue and The Face.

In a 2018 interview with The Cultural Omnivore, Cooper mentioned she had shifted her career focus to the hospitality industry after having her son, Sonny. She said her love for being around people and her desire to be there for her son led her to leave modeling, even though it had been difficult to balance with motherhood. Her decision, she said, came from prioritizing her role as a mother.

Model Jada Parfitt also paid tribute to Cooper, sharing that her friends and family were heartbroken. Parfitt described Cooper as a bright and lively presence, loved by many in the industry for her humor and warmth. She was an admired backstage companion, known for her infectious laughter and her significant achievements in the modeling world, as Parfitt told the Daily Mail.

