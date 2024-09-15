Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Sam Asghari has stirred up dating rumors after being seen at a park in Los Angeles with a blonde woman, roughly a year after his divorce from Britney Spears. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old actor was spotted showing affection towards his companion, even playfully smacking her on the rear at one point. Reports also mention that Asghari was seen placing his hand on the woman’s back as they walked, accompanied by the dog that Britney had gifted him after their engagement in 2021.

Sam and Britney, now 42, had dated for several years after first meeting during the filming of her “Slumber Party” music video. The couple eventually married in June 2022. However, by August 2023, news surfaced that they were headed for a divorce, which was finalized in May of this year.

My primary focus is in acting and producing career: Sam Asghari

A couple of months ago, Asghari shared with Us Weekly that he was focusing on his career. He humorously mentioned that the only “high-maintenance girl” he was currently dating was his dog, joking about having to take her to the park, feed her well, and spoil her with treats. He further explained that his primary focus was on his acting and producing career, which demanded his full attention. Reflecting on the work ethic of his sisters, he expressed how their dedication to their own dreams inspired him to push even harder toward achieving his own goals.

At the same time, Britney has reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with Paul Soliz, whom she met while he was working as a maintenance worker at her home. In a now-deleted Instagram post from July, Britney had made it clear she was enjoying her single life, emphatically stating that she would never be with another man again.

Adaptation of Britney’s memoir in development

In other news, a film adaptation of Britney’s life, based on her memoir The Woman in Me, is in development at Universal. The project, set to be directed by Jon Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked, promises to offer a deeper look into her life and career. In the memoir, published in October 2023, Britney detailed her rise to fame as a teenage pop sensation and the immense pressures she faced in the entertainment industry. One of the most talked-about revelations involved her relationship with Justin Timberlake, where she shared that Timberlake had pressured her to terminate a pregnancy, as he wasn’t ready for fatherhood.

The memoir also delves into her complex relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, and their involvement in the controversial conservatorship that was placed on her in 2008 following her public breakdown. The legal arrangement, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement, was eventually lifted in November 2021 after years of advocacy from Britney, Asghari, and her fans.

