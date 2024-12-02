Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Since regaining her autonomy, Spears has been focused on reclaiming control over her life. Reflecting on the conservatorship, she writes, "I didn’t deserve what my family did to me," expressing her feelings of betrayal and determination to move forward on her own terms.

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

In her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears revisits the tumultuous period in 2007 that led to a public breakdown, including the infamous incident where she shaved her head and struck a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella.

The pop icon sheds light on the grief and personal struggles she endured during that time, which included the loss of her aunt and a custody battle.

Britney Spears reveals that she was “out of my mind with grief” following the death of her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, who passed away from ovarian cancer in January 2007.

Simultaneously, she was embroiled in a legal dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline over custody of their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, now 18 and 17.

“With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” Spears writes, recounting the emotional toll of being separated from her children. She adds, “I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself,” describing the weeks as a period of repeated emotional breakdowns.

Triggers Behind Britney Spears’ Breakdown

The Toxic singer candidly admits that postpartum depression, her husband’s abandonment, the loss of her aunt, and relentless paparazzi pressure left her feeling overwhelmed. “I’d begin to think in some ways like a child,” she writes, reflecting on the toll these factors took on her mental health.

In 2008, Spears was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer control over her personal and financial affairs. She recounts in her memoir how those overseeing her life dictated aspects of her appearance and behavior, prohibiting her from keeping her shaved head, pushing fitness routines, enforcing early bedtimes, and prescribing various medications.

The conservatorship persisted until September 2021, when Spears appealed to the court to end it. Her father was suspended as conservator, and the legal arrangement was officially terminated two months later.

How Britney Spears Reclaimed Control

Since regaining her autonomy, Spears has been focused on reclaiming control over her life. Reflecting on the conservatorship, she writes, “I didn’t deserve what my family did to me,” expressing her feelings of betrayal and determination to move forward on her own terms.

The Woman in Me provides a deeply personal look at Britney Spears’ journey, offering insight into the challenges and resilience of the pop icon.

Filed under

Britney Spears celebrity news hollywood news latest entertainment news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Hunter Biden Was On Crack Every 20 Minutes, Splurged $1Million On Hookers Reveal SHOCKING Court Documents

Hunter Biden Was On Crack Every 20 Minutes, Splurged $1Million On Hookers Reveal SHOCKING Court...

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

Mumbai Set To Experience Best Of French Apples With Sustainable Varieties

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Entertainment

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox