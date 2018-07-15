Grammy winner Britney Spears suffered nip-slip after a wardrobe malfunction on Friday while performing on 'Piece of Me' concert onstage. The mother of 2, while performing 'Do Something' on stage flaunted her incredible body in an eye-catching black bondage-inspired outfit as she grooved on the stage.

Grammy winner Britney Spears suffered yet another wardrobe malfunction on Friday while performing on ‘Piece of Me’ concert onstage The Theater inside MGM National Harbor. The Ohh La La singer unintentionally showed a little more than she had anticipated when a nip popped out of her top.

The mother of 2, while performing ‘Do Something’ on stage flaunted her incredible body in an eye-catching black bondage-inspired outfit as she grooved on the stage. However, as a number of male dancers twirled around her, she showed more than she had anticipated. The 36-year-old failed to notice the nip-slip and performed for a further 2 minutes before the wardrobe was corrected.

She then could be seen adjusting her dazzling Marco Morante-designed bra while belting out hit song Do Somethin’, according to a footage captured by YouTube user Salvatore Bellamo.

Britney certainly pulled many energetic dance moves while performing her 2005 single Do Somethin’ while surrounded by dancers, yet nothing budged and no one seemed to notice anything was amiss.

Spears, who boasts 112.1M social media followers, later gushed on Friday: ‘Feels so good to be back on stage!!!! Thank you DC for an amazing start to the #PieceOfMe tour!’

Britney has had a long history of oops moments, including in 2016 when her bondage-style top popped off her chest as she performed her Las Vegas residency onstage Planet Hollywood’s The AXIS.

‘Yeah, well, it was really tight around my neck. It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was [straddled] on the [stage’s giant] guitar, and it just popped,’ Spears had explained at that time.

Last month, the former Mouseketeer also had a wardrobe malfunction, when the singer was in the middle of enjoying a jet ski ride in Miami when her bikini bottoms suddenly got stuck in her bum.

