Brazillian turned Bollywood actor Bruna Abdullah, who is known to raise temperatures with her scorching hot avatar on-screen as well as off-screen, has revealed that she is 5-months pregnant. She is expecting her first child with fiance Allan Fraser. The duo exchanged rings last year in the month of June. In a conversation with a news portal, Bruna has opened up about welcoming a baby without marriage.

She said a marriage certificate is just a piece of paper and is not enough to bind two individuals together. There are so many couples that get divorced, some unhappily stay together and cheat on each other. Emphasising that only love binds two people together, Bruna questioned whether marriage is really a symbol of love.

On breaking the pregnancy news to her family, Bruna said that their baby is growing well and healthy. When they told their families about it, they were over the moon. Especially her mother, who had waited for this day her whole life. Calling it the most beautiful surprise for their lives, Bruna said that their baby is 22 weeks old and she and Allan are ready for parenthood. She also revealed that they are planning to tie the knot soon.

Revealing how she and Allan met and fell in love, Bruna told the daily that she was invited to his house for dinner by one of his friends in 2015. They had a conversation but that was that as he was dating someone else at that time. They bumped into each other after a month in Bali where she got to know him and fell in love. She added that she fell in love when she was least expecting it. In Bollywood, Bruna Abdullah has featured in songs like Grand Masti, I Hate Luv Storys, Desi Boyz, Udanchhoo.

