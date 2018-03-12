Bruna Abdullah photos: From winning hearts with her hot and sexy moves in films like Cash and Desi Boyz to showcasing her acting skills in Grand Masti, Jai Ho and Mastizaade, Bruna Abdullah has ruled on the hearts of the audiences with her on-screen presence. With her oh-so-hot and sexy photos breaking the Internet once in a while, Bruna leaves no stone unturned to mesmerise her fans making her one of the hottest celebrities on the Indian film industry. check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bruna Abdullah curated from Instagram and other social media platforms.

Born in Porto Alegre, Brazil to a father of Lebanese descent and a mother of Italian-Portuguese ancestry, the hot and sizzling Bruna Abdullah came to India as a tourist and began working as an actor. From featuring in brand commercials like Reebok, Fiama Di Wills, Indusind Bank to mesmerising her fans with her hot moves in films like Cash and Desi Boyz, Bruna was too hard to ignore. In 2011, the diva made her Bollywood debut in Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan starrer I Hate Love Storys as Gisselle and there was no looking back after that.

After I Hate Love Storys, Bruna went on to feature in films like Billa II, Grand Masti, Jai Ho and Mastizaade. In an interview, Bruna had earlier revealed, “I thought it would be unfair to do Bollywood movies without learning Hindi language. There was a language barrier for me. In such a situation when you do a movie, you just be a prop on the side somewhere. So that is why I did not do any movies for a while.”

After trying to overcome her challenges, Bruna also featured on the small screens and made her appearance in shows like Dancing Queen and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Despite a slow growth in the Bollywood industry, the diva has kept her fans glued to their screens with her hot and sexy pictures breaking the internet every once in a while. From flaunting her oh-so-sexy curves in a bikini to going all bare for her fashion photoshoots, Bruna is too hot to ignore. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bruna Abdullah:

