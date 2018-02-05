A cold war has been going on between Padmaavat co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh since a very long time. Shahid Kapoor, who played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, recently said that he would have done the role of Alauddin Khilji differently than Ranveer Singh in the film.

Padmaavat co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have recently made controversial statements against each other in many interviews post the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial periodic drama Padmaavat which has finally hit the theatres on January 25. Shahid Kapoor, who played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, recently said that he would have done the role of Alauddin Khilji differently than Ranveer Singh in the film. In a recent interview, Shahid said, “Which actor would not wish to play a character like Khilji in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? You know, once on ‘Koffee with Karan’, Ranveer said he would have done my role in Kaminey better than me… I would have done Khilji differently.”

However, if speculations are to be believed, industry insiders are really upset with Shahid Kapoor’s comment on Ranveer Singh and said that he was insecure throughout the making of Padmaavat. Not just that, they are also saying that Shahid Kapoor has broken an unwritten rule. It was Ranveer who started the entire row by saying he would have done Shahid’s ‘Kaminey’ better than Shahid. Not to be left behind, Shahid responded by saying he would have played Ranveer’s Khilji in Padmaavat “differently.”

A cold war has been going on between Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh since a very long time as there were also rumours that Shahid was hounded by insecurities all through the making of Padmaavat. “He had reservations about Ranveer playing the author-backed role, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali convinced him.