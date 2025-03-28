BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS has always found unique ways to connect with their fans. Their music is known for its powerful messages—whether it's about overcoming challenges, embracing self-love, or simply celebrating the little joys in life. Now, there’s an exciting new way to experience their songs—BTS' biggest hits are being turned into lullabies.

BTS has always found unique ways to connect with their fans. Their music is known for its powerful messages—whether it’s about overcoming challenges, embracing self-love, or simply celebrating the little joys in life. Now, there’s an exciting new way to experience their songs—BTS’ biggest hits are being turned into lullabies.

That’s right! Rockabye Baby, a popular children’s music brand that transforms hit songs into calming lullabies, has announced its latest album: Lullaby Renditions of BTS. This special album will feature soothing instrumental versions of fan-favorite tracks like Butter, Dynamite, and many more. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drift off to sleep with BTS’ melodies, this is your chance.

A Sneak Peek at the Album

The announcement has already created a buzz among ARMY. Rockabye Baby gave Billboard an exclusive preview of their lullaby rendition of Dynamite, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The teaser video shows a cuddly bear setting up a stage with stuffed animal friends, while a gentle xylophone version of the hit song plays in the background. Fans were instantly captivated by this adorable transformation.

Rockabye Baby’s First K-Pop Tribute

What makes this project even more special is that it marks Rockabye Baby’s very first K-pop tribute album. The brand has previously created lullaby versions of songs by artists like Bad Bunny, Dolly Parton, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, and Katy Perry. But BTS? That takes things to a whole new level of excitement and fandom energy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ARMY Reacts to the News

Naturally, BTS fans are overjoyed by this unexpected treat. One fan excitedly commented, “Blood, Sweat, and Tears as a lullaby?? Oh, I’m curious!” referring to the softer take on one of BTS’ more intense tracks. Another fan joked, “An album for literal baby ARMY,” pointing out how many BTS fans are now parents and eager to introduce their little ones to the group’s music in a soothing way. One comment even humorously speculated, “If this is real, then BTS really knows their fandom better than anyone. They might be within us for real.”

Full Tracklist and Release Date

The full album is set to drop on April 4 and will feature 13 of BTS’ most beloved songs. Some of the standout tracks include Permission to Dance, Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, IDOL, and of course, Blood, Sweat & Tears. With such an amazing lineup, this lullaby album promises to be a dream come true for fans looking to immerse themselves in the BTS universe—even in their sleep.

A Special Connection During BTS’ Military Service

As BTS members continue their break to fulfill their mandatory military service, this album feels like the perfect way for ARMY to stay connected with their idols. With Jin expected to be discharged in June and J-Hope in October, this lullaby collection is a heartwarming way to keep the BTS spirit alive during this temporary pause.

For fans old and new, Lullaby Renditions of BTS is set to be a beautiful, comforting experience—proving once again that BTS’ music truly transcends all stages of life.