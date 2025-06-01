BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

BTS is all set to mark their 12th anniversary with a two-day celebration in June 2025 — and this year's FESTA is shaping up to be a major event. The annual tradition, loved by ARMY around the world, returns as both an offline and online experience.

BTS is all set to mark their 12th anniversary with a two-day celebration in June 2025 and this year's FESTA is shaping up to be a major event.

BTS is all set to mark their 12th anniversary with a two-day celebration in June 2025 — and this year’s FESTA is shaping up to be a major event. The annual tradition, loved by ARMY around the world, returns as both an offline and online experience, with this year’s main in-person celebration scheduled for June 13 and 14 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea.

This offline event promises an immersive fan experience with various interactive zones, exhibitions, and themed activities.

What to Expect at the Offline Event

The 2025 FESTA will be hosted at Hall 9 and Hall 10 of KINTEX 2nd Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si. According to official posts shared on Weverse and X (formerly Twitter), fans who attend will get to experience several interactive and nostalgic setups.

Some of the main attractions include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A FESTA-themed game zone

DIY photo card stations

A coloring wall inspired by BTS album art

Hourly light shows

A voice zone with recorded messages from the members

A detailed archive exhibition showcasing past BTS achievements — like album covers, awards, and even the members’ personal lockers.

In addition to these, fans can also shop exclusive 12th-anniversary merchandise at the event.

Online Content for Global ARMY

As always, BTS will also be releasing online content to include fans who can’t attend the event in person. These include the much-anticipated “BTS LIVE” segment and the annual family portrait, which are typically shared with fans during FESTA every year.

While the full lineup of online content hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected to follow BTS’ tradition of celebrating their journey with ARMY worldwide.

Will Any BTS Members Be There?

One of the biggest questions this year is: Will BTS be there in person? While nothing has been officially confirmed, there’s a good chance that most of the members might attend — especially since their military enlistments are wrapping up around the time of FESTA.

Here’s a quick look at where each member stands:

Jin finished his military service in June 2024, and made a surprise appearance at last year’s FESTA.

J-Hope completed his service in October 2024.

RM (Kim Nam-joon) and V (Kim Tae-hyung) are both expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025.

Jimin (Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) are set to finish service by June 11, 2025 — just two days before FESTA starts.

Suga (Min Yoon-gi) is the only member likely to miss the event, with his discharge scheduled for June 21, 2025, unless there are changes to his schedule.

So it’s highly possible that fans could see a nearly full-group appearance at the 2025 FESTA. If RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are released on time, they could join Jin and J-Hope at the anniversary celebration, making it a special reunion for fans.

A Look Back: 2024 FESTA

Last year’s FESTA was also emotional and memorable. It marked Jin’s first public event after completing his military service, and he personally greeted 1,000 fans with hugs. He also performed “The Astronaut”, “Super Tuna”, and BTS’ song “Moon” during the celebration.

Although the other members couldn’t attend in person, they each wrote heartfelt letters to ARMY, which were shared during the event.

A Historic Journey

BTS has come a long way since their debut in 2013, when their first track “No More Dream” entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14. It later climbed to No. 2, and the group quickly rose to global superstardom. Over the years, BTS has broken multiple Billboard records — including the most No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 and the most top 10 debuts among groups.

Even during their break from group activities, each member has achieved solo success, with all seven landing solo entries on the Hot 100 chart.

FESTA 2025 Could Be One for the History Books

With the timing of military discharges, the return of in-person celebrations, and the strong bond between BTS and ARMY, the 2025 FESTA could end up being one of the most meaningful yet. Whether or not all members attend, the two-day event is sure to be a powerful celebration of BTS’ journey and their 12-year-long relationship with fans around the world.