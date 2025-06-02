BTS Festa 2025 Schedule Officially Revealed: Here’s Why Army Believe A Reunion Might Just Be In The Cards

For millions of BTS fans around the world — better known as ARMY — the wait is finally almost over. BTS FESTA 2025 has been officially announced, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most emotional celebrations the group has ever held.

For millions of BTS fans around the world, better known as ARMY, the wait is finally almost over. BTS FESTA 2025 has been officially announced

For millions of BTS fans around the world — better known as ARMY — the wait is finally almost over. BTS FESTA 2025 has been officially announced, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most emotional celebrations the group has ever held.

This year’s FESTA, which celebrates BTS’s 12th anniversary, will take place on June 13 and 14 at the KINTEX Exhibition Centre 2 in Goyang, South Korea. But the buzz isn’t just about another anniversary — it’s the sense that something bigger is about to unfold.

Surprise video kicks off the countdown

The celebrations began with a bang on May 31, when BTS released a surprise video called “[2025 FESTA] BTS News” to announce the FESTA. The video was both light-hearted and touching, featuring Jin and J-Hope, the first two members to return after completing their mandatory military service.

Styled like a playful news broadcast, the clip showed Jin acting as a cheeky news anchor and J-Hope reporting from the field — complete with his usual charm and high energy. It wasn’t just a fun skit. The message behind it struck a deep chord with fans: BTS is slowly coming back together, and they’ve missed ARMY just as much as ARMY missed them.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A theme that promises new beginnings

Every FESTA has a unique theme, and this year’s is especially meaningful. The 2025 theme is “Twelve O’Clock”, inspired by BTS’s emotional ballad “Zero O’Clock” — a song about healing, hope, and starting again. The symbolism couldn’t be clearer: a fresh chapter is about to begin.

Adding to the excitement is a message on the official FESTA website that reads:

“Time for us to meet again. On June 13, 2025, beyond a long wait, we begin our festival together again, as ‘us.’”

That simple word — us — has already sparked countless fan theories. Some wonder if it hints at all seven members finally reuniting on stage, while others think it’s a nod to the unbreakable connection between BTS and their fans.

What to expect at this year’s FESTA

While BigHit hasn’t confirmed if the full group will perform live this time, the two-day event at KINTEX promises a truly immersive BTS experience. Here’s a peek at what’s planned:

A FESTA-themed game zone filled with activities

DIY photo card-making stations so fans can create keepsakes

A massive coloring wall inspired by BTS’s iconic album art

Hourly light shows lighting up the venue in BTS colors

A voice zone where fans can hear special recorded messages from the members

A BTS exhibit showcasing past album covers, awards, and even their personal lockers

Fans who can’t make it to South Korea won’t be left out. Online content is also scheduled to drop during the month-long celebration, including the return of BTS LIVE, the annual family portrait, and limited-edition merchandise drops that ARMYs always look forward to.

A special memory from FESTA 2024

Last year’s FESTA left an unforgettable impression. Jin, who had just completed his military service, made his first public appearance since returning — and it was nothing short of magical. He met 1,000 lucky fans, hugging each of them personally, a gesture that brought many to tears. He also took the stage to perform his solo tracks.

Even though the other members were still enlisted at the time, they all sent heartfelt letters that were read during the event. It was a beautiful reminder of the deep bond they share with ARMY.

The long wait may finally be over

This year’s FESTA feels different. With more members set to return from military service in June, including RM and others from the younger line, fans are beginning to believe that a full group reunion could really be near. The hope is stronger than ever — and it shows in the way ARMYs around the world are preparing for the celebration.

Whether or not all seven members appear on stage this time, one thing is certain: this year’s FESTA marks the beginning of a new chapter in BTS’s journey. After years of waiting, ARMYs can finally say the words they’ve been holding onto:

They’re coming back.