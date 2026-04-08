BTS’ Hooligan Sparks Frenzy: Who Is The Mystery Woman In ARIRANG Music Video? All About Her Modelling Career, Onscreen Work

BTS aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The seven-member group—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have dropped their third music video, Hooligan, from their comeback album Arirang, and it’s unlike anything they’ve shown in Swim or 2.0. This time, the group dives into a dark, dystopian fantasy, filled with gothic shadows, striking reflections, blurred visuals, and enigmatic figures, making the video a true visual spectacle.

While background dancers enhance the MV’s haunting atmosphere, it’s the recurring appearance of a mysterious woman—her face mostly concealed—that has particularly caught fans’ attention. Her presence aligns seamlessly with the track’s mood and lyrics, yet leaves ARMY deeply intrigued.

BTS’ Hooligan has sparked widespread curiosity not just for its cinematic storytelling, but also for the identity of this enigmatic figure. Fans were quick to speculate, and it has now been revealed that the woman is none other than renowned model Soo Joo Park.

All about Soo Joo Park in Hooligan

Known for her bold aesthetic and signature platinum blonde hair, Soo Joo Park is a familiar name on the global fashion stage. Born in Seoul and raised in the United States, she has built an impressive career, becoming one of the most recognisable Asian models internationally. Over the years, she has collaborated with top luxury brands and walked for major fashion houses, cementing her place as an industry icon.

Who is the mysterious woman in Hooligan?

The shadowy figure in the video is American fashion model and musician Park Suju, professionally known as Soo Joo Park, also called Soojoo. Based in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old is not just a model, but also a DJ and cultural tastemaker, widely recognised as one of the most prominent Asian faces in global high fashion.

Soojoo’s modelling background

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Soojoo moved to Anaheim, California, at the age of ten. She initially studied architecture before being discovered and stepping into the world of modelling. Rising to prominence in the early 2010s, she went on to become the first Asian-American woman to serve as a spokesmodel for L’Oréal. She is also closely associated with Chanel, becoming its first Asian-American global ambassador.

Soojoo has walked for leading fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Tom Ford, and has appeared in top publications including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Beyond modelling, she has also performed as a DJ at major global fashion and music events, blending fashion, music, and art into a distinctive creative identity. She is often credited as one of the early Asian models to challenge and reshape Western beauty standards.

Soojoo’s screen appearances

Between 2017 and 2018, Soojoo portrayed Sutra in the Netflix series Sense8. She also appeared in the 2024 American black comedy The Trainer, where she played the character Simo.

In addition to her acting work, she has featured in music videos, including Canadian duo Desire’s projects, and most recently in KATSEYE’s Gabriela in 2025.

Her Instagram presence reflects her edgy, fashion-forward persona, and she has even shared content related to Hooligan. With her striking appearance in BTS’ latest video, Soo Joo Park has once again captured global attention—this time leaving fans both mesmerised and curious.