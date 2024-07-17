BTS' Jin Tops July's Boy Group Member Brand Rankings, Paris Olympics Torchbearer

BTS’s Jin has secured the top spot in the monthly boy group member brand reputation rankings for July, marking his second consecutive month at the pinnacle. The rankings, released recently, highlight Jin’s sustained popularity and influence in the K-pop industry.

Since his return from military service in June, Jin has consistently captured attention not only for his musical contributions but also for his role as South Korea’s representative in the Paris Olympics torch relay. This dual presence has kept international fans highly engaged, contributing to Jin’s impressive brand reputation index of 3,292,366 for July, slightly down from June’s 3,835,261.

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, known for his ongoing popularity and recent drama role in “Wonderful World,” retained the second position with a reputation index of 2,456,503. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun made a significant leap to third place, scoring 2,081,232, up from his previous position at #19 in June.

Among other notable mentions, BTS’s Jimin secured the fifth spot despite being away for military duties, anticipating the release of his second solo album and participation in Disney Plus’s variety show “Are You Sure?” RIIZE’s Wonbin climbed from #8 to #4, demonstrating a notable rise in popularity.

The rankings also featured strong showings from SHINee members, with all four—Onew, Key, Taemin, and Minho—solidifying their positions within the top 14. Additionally, SEVENTEEN and NCT members made notable appearances, reflecting their enduring popularity among fans.

The comprehensive July rankings underscore the dynamic landscape of boy group member brand reputations in the competitive K-pop industry, showcasing the diverse talents and global appeal of these artists.