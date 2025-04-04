BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

A massive wildfire crisis has been raging in South Korea’s southeastern regions since last week, destroying thousands of homes and buildings and forcing countless residents to flee. As firefighters and emergency workers battle the flames, the country has seen an outpouring of support from celebrities, including BTS’ Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin.

A massive wildfire crisis has been raging in South Korea’s southeastern regions since last week, destroying thousands of homes and buildings.

A massive wildfire crisis has been raging in South Korea’s southeastern regions since last week, destroying thousands of homes and buildings and forcing countless residents to flee. As firefighters and emergency workers battle the flames, the country has seen an outpouring of support from celebrities, including BTS’ Jin, also known as Kim Seokjin.

On Thursday, April 3, Jin was spotted personally serving meals to wildfire victims and firefighters at Gilam Middle School, a designated relief center in Gilan-myeon, Andong City.

Jin Joins Relief Efforts to Serve Meals

Jin’s volunteer work was part of a free meal service program run by Theborn Korea, a company led by the famous chef Baek Jong Won. Since March 28, the organization has been providing over 300 servings of food at each meal for those affected by the wildfires and for the firefighters working tirelessly to contain the flames.

Jin reportedly traveled to Andong with his close friend, Baek Jong Won, to help distribute food. He tried to keep a low profile, wearing a black cap, a mask, and an apron, but his presence did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

JIN VOLUNTEERED TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY WILDFIRE IN ANDONG CITY pic.twitter.com/FhTH7LBO2Q — jin files (@seokjinfile) April 3, 2025

Photos and videos of Jin serving food and assisting victims quickly went viral online. His humble and hands-on approach touched the hearts of many, and fans praised him for directly participating in relief efforts instead of just making a donation.

Fans Praise Jin’s Kindness

Jin’s actions sparked an overwhelming response on social media, where fans expressed their admiration for his generosity.

One fan wrote,

“If kindness was a person, it’s definitely him!!!!”

Another fan emphasized the significance of volunteering, saying,

“Supporting financially is great, but offering your time? That’s kindness in action.”

A different fan shared,

“This is why I look up to him. He inspires us all to be better human beings by doing good deeds.”

Another user expressed their pride, writing,

“Oh Kim Seokjin, the man you are… I’m so proud to stan the right person.”

Jin Shares His Motivation for Volunteering

In an interview with Newsen, Jin explained why he decided to personally participate in relief efforts. “I decided to participate in volunteer work because I wanted to provide even a small amount of help to those affected by the wildfires.”

His statement reinforced the sincerity behind his actions, showing that he genuinely wanted to contribute in a meaningful way.

Other BTS Members Donate to Wildfire Relief

Jin was not the only BTS member to step up during this crisis. Other members of the group have also made significant donations to help wildfire victims and firefighters.

Jungkook donated 1 billion KRW (approximately $740,000 USD)

V donated 200 million KRW ($148,000 USD)

RM, J-Hope, and Suga each contributed 100 million KRW ($74,000 USD)

The members’ generosity has been widely praised, further highlighting their commitment to helping those in need.

Wildfire Devastation Continues

As relief efforts continue, firefighters and emergency teams are still working tirelessly to bring the wildfires under control. Thousands of people remain displaced, and many have lost their homes.

Jin’s on-the-ground support, along with the financial donations from BTS members and other South Korean celebrities, has provided much-needed assistance to those affected.

With the ongoing destruction, volunteers and emergency responders continue to urge the public for support, whether through donations, relief work, or raising awareness about the crisis.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor