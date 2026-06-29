BTS’ Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels ‘Like I’m Dying’ At Public Events

BTS Jungkook Anxiety: There has probably never been a greater difference in Jungkook’s ability to be at ease onstage and his shyness in the real world. In a recent livestream lasting several hours on Weverse, streamed from their hotel room in Spain following the sold-out ARIRANG World Tour stadium concerts in Madrid for BTS, the group’s youngest member revealed how deeply public and glamorous events affect his social anxiety.

Whereas other band members like V and J-Hope are very comfortable with the high fashion scene, Jungkook confessed that he finds places like Fashion Week overwhelming, telling fans that he feels like he is “dying” every time he attends.

Why Public Events Are Out of Jungkook’s Comfort Zone

While he is a performer who is used to filling stadiums of tens of thousands, Jungkook disclosed that the overwhelming effect of the non-performance public events creates high physical and social stress.

“Even if I am not sweating because I’m hot, just the fact of feeling nervous makes me sweat a lot.”

Socializing and networking is another big problem for him: “Even if I’m socializing, talking to people, I have absolutely no idea how to do it,” he said.

Being forced to make eye contact with strangers provokes extreme anxiety in him. To help with it, Jungkook described an exact method to look like he is listening without making his condition worse.

“Does everyone know the unfocused eye style? I would look forward, but in fact, my eyes are focused on a very close point. Not looking at the person opposite, but looking at a fixed point in front of me.” — Jungkook via Weverse

A Night of Real Talk and Fan Boundaries

The revelation of public events was not the only unfiltered moment on air. Relaxing with a beer, Jungkook took this opportunity to set clear personal boundaries for the viewers who had filled the live chat with excessive protection messages.

Setting Boundaries on Sleep

Every time the fans kept telling him to sleep, he took a stand and asked the fans to respect his freedom. He said that he suffers from insomnia for quite some time and needs medication to fall asleep. It is his normal routine to stay awake late at night and not a result of working too hard.

“Sorry, but I beg of you not to tell me to go to bed,” he pleaded kindly but firmly. “It’s very kind of you to be concerned for me… but I’m wide awake right now.”

Addressing Past Content

He was, however, no less blunt when he referenced an earlier broadcast during which he appeared drunk and dropped a few expletives. In offering his apology to anyone who might have felt offended by that, he pointed out that he did not find it offensive, noting that his fondness for ARMY hasn’t changed just because he is a bit rough around the edges.

What’s Next for BTS?

The mental health conversation that Jungkook had comes right after a difficult period in the life of the performer, where he had a suspended prison sentence and deportation from South Korea passed down from a South Korean court towards one of his stalkers.

Even with all of the personal stresses, Jungkook assured that he keeps on working hard because of his passion and group. It will not take long before fans can see Jungkook back on his element – sweating on stage while performing. The European tour of ARIRANG World Tour is still underway for BTS.

ALSO READ: Suriya Reunites With Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel For Hombale Films New Project, Here Is What We Know