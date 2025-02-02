BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

On February 1, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, shared a heartfelt message with fans on the South Korean platform Weverse, revealing personal insights into his life in the military. The post not only marked a significant milestone in his military journey, as he was recently promoted to Sergeant, but also showcased his humorous and endearing personality.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Namjoon began his message with a warm greeting to his fans, expressing his love for them: “Hello, everyone whom I love relentlessly. Did you spend your Lunar New Year well? Did you have some rice cake soup?” He continued with a playful reflection on his age, joking, “I have no idea what I’ve been up to, but I’m already 32. Looking at myself persistently trying to use international age to say that I’m actually 30, I’m hit with the reality that I’m an uncle. (On top of that, back in the days when you hit 30, there’s a mindset where you have you minus 5 years off your age.)”

20250201 Namjoon’s letter on weverse 🐨💜 Advertisement · Scroll to continue brb sobbing as i post this i’ve missed him and his beautiful words so much pic.twitter.com/JS86OWTX7e — 남무행알⁷ ❤️💚💙 (@odetonamu) February 1, 2025

In addition to his lighthearted tone, Namjoon’s message also conveyed his thoughts about the future. He revealed that he was looking forward to his post-military life and couldn’t wait to share his experiences once he transitions back to civilian life. Namjoon’s discharge from the military is scheduled for June 10, and he hinted at the things he wants to express in the future. Accompanying the post was a selfie of him in his army uniform, with a black muffler covering the lower half of his face, giving fans a glimpse into his current life in the military.

BTS Fans Reacted

The message quickly went viral within the BTS fandom, with fans taking to social media to express their emotions. One fan wrote, “Brb sobbing as I post this i’ve missed him and his beautiful words so much,” while another humorously commented, “Namjoon constantly letting us know how much he hates the military and is jealous of civilian life, just counting down the days until he’s free… everyone in the Blue House better sleep with one eye open.” Fans also noted the playful tone throughout his letter, with one fan noting, “Namjoon throughout his Weverse letter: omg I’m a sergeant now! But you know what’s better? A civilian! I want to be civilian!! PLEASE LET ME BE A CIVILIAN!! I’m so jealous two members are already civilian. Just 4 months and guess what? I’ll be a civilian!!!!”

Namjoon’s post resonated deeply with fans, as it combined humor, vulnerability, and a sense of anticipation for what the future holds. With his discharge just a few months away, fans are eagerly awaiting the day when Namjoon, and the rest of BTS, can reunite with their beloved leader.

ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!