Monday, September 30, 2024
Suga is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a social service agent, having been deemed unfit for regular combat duty.

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Suga, a member of the global K-pop sensation BTS, has been fined 15 million won ($11,500; £8,600) after being caught driving an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. The singer, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was indicted in August following an incident near his Seoul residence, where police found him intoxicated after falling off his scooter.

According to local media reports, Suga’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.227%, significantly above South Korea’s legal limit of 0.08%. A district court in Seoul handed down the fine last Friday, alongside the revocation of his driving license.

Also read: Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Apology and Public Response

Suga issued a public apology following the incident in August, expressing regret for his actions. He explained that he had thought the distance home was short enough to drive, forgetting that operating a scooter while under the influence is also illegal. “Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses,” Suga said in his statement. He vowed to ensure such behavior would not be repeated.

Despite his apology, Suga faced criticism from fans and the public alike. Some even called for him to leave BTS, as K-pop idols are expected to maintain a flawless image. However, many of Suga’s loyal supporters defended him, highlighting that no harm came from the incident.

Current Military Service

At 31, Suga is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a social service agent, having been deemed unfit for regular combat duty. The star’s legal and personal challenges come at a time when BTS members are undergoing their individual military enlistments, with the group planning to reunite after completing their service.

This incident serves as a reminder of the pressures on K-pop idols to uphold their public image and the intense scrutiny they face for personal missteps.

ALSO READ: Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Filed under

BTS news BTS Suga fined drunk driving scooter K-pop idol scandal Suga apology Suga drink-driving Suga military service

