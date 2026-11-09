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Home > Entertainment News > BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, asked Indian fans about Diwali during a Weverse interaction before greeting them in Hindi. The singer also reacted to AI-generated pictures of BTS members dressed in traditional Indian outfits.

Kim Taehyung aka V (Image: X)
Kim Taehyung aka V (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 16:14 IST

An interesting event between BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, and his Indian fans occurred before Diwali 2026. The South Korean singer showed his curiosity about the festival after being introduced to it by an Indian fan on Weverse. From asking about the importance of Diwali to addressing his fans in Hindi language, V’s communication soon became a topic of discussion among Indian ARMY.

The interaction happened on November 8 when an Indian fan greeted him on Diwali and even shared with him some sweet treats of the occasion virtually. In response to that, V made a very intriguing question: “What kind of festival is Diwali? I’m curious.”

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An Indian fan then explained the festival of lights and some of the traditions associated with it. The exchange gave V an opportunity to learn about a celebration that holds considerable significance for his Indian followers.

BTS’ V Wishes Indian Fans ‘Diwali Mubarak’ In Hindi

Having learned about the festival from his fans, V gave an additional surprise to them by greeting them in Hindi. He wrote, “दिवाली मुबारक!” (Diwali Mubarak). Thus, V wished his Indian fans during the festival.

This particular effort of the singer to greet fans in their language turned out to be one of the most interesting aspects of their interaction. The screenshots of their dialogue were later uploaded to the social media where Indian ARMY rejoiced in this surprise. However, this was not the only part of the dialogue that attracted Indian fans’ attention.

V Reacts To AI-Generated Pictures Of BTS Members In Desi Outfits

This was not all, as another interesting interaction occurred when V encountered fan-made pictures that had been AI-edited to show all the seven BTS members in Indian clothes. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are seen wearing colorful kurtas. The edits were festive, with the members seen holding fuljhadis, while diyas were part of the Diwali environment.

V found the dresses pretty and commented on that. “The clothes are pretty.” This was one more time for him to interact with the fans, and especially the fans who made and shared the desi edits. This interaction has managed to integrate both the BTS fandom and Indian festive season, with fans being able to give V experience of Diwali through food, clothing and greetings.

Who Is BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung?

V (Kim Taehyung) is one out of the seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS. Other members of the group include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. Besides his work with BTS, V has also tried his hand at solo music. He released his first solo EP called “Layover” in September 2023. Among the tracks featured in this EP are Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing.

Also, he made his acting debut with the Korean historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth that was aired in 2016. BTS came together once again to make their group comeback in 2026 with the album ARIRANG, which was released on March 20. BTS still enjoys immense popularity all around the world and its fanbase is called ARMY.

For the Indian fans, interaction of V during Diwali became an opportunity to feel closer to the Korean idol, as an innocent question regarding the festival transformed into a festive one with Hindi greetings and Indian sweets.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Why The Guest List Is Making Headlines

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BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts
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BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

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BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

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BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts
BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts
BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts
BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts
BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

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