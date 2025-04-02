BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to reunite in 2025 after all members complete their mandatory military service. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Taehyung), and Jungkook to resume their musical journey as a full group. However, a recent statement from HYBE CEO Lee Jang Sang suggests that the highly anticipated comeback may take longer than expected.

BTS’ Comeback Might Take More Time

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee Jang Sang shared insights into BTS’ comeback plans. He explained that while all members will complete their military service within the first half of 2025, they will need additional time to prepare for their return.

“The members of BTS are going to finish their military duties within the first half of this year and return to their activities. But they need time to prepare for their music. We are in talks with top-tier songwriters, but the artists also need time to think and prepare themselves,” said Lee.

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will It Happen?

While ARMYs (BTS fans) are excited about the possibility of a global tour, Lee clarified that tour dates will be determined only after the group’s musical comeback.

“A tour date is usually set after (an artist) finishes their music. Since BTS members have already marked themselves down as global artists, we are consistently talking about the next step and their visions, which means that we will also need to think about our strategies in accordance with that direction,” he added.

What Are BTS Members Doing Right Now?

Although the full group reunion is still a few months away, individual members remain active in the entertainment industry:

J-Hope is currently in the middle of his solo tour, delighting fans with his performances.

is currently in the middle of his solo tour, delighting fans with his performances. Jungkook is rumored to be planning his own tour upon returning from military service.

is rumored to be planning his own tour upon returning from military service. Jin has been focusing on solo projects and recently made headlines for his acting skills in Otoki’s Jin Ramen commercial. He is also set to make his Netflix debut with Kian’s Bizarre B&B, a B&B-themed variety show.

With BTS’ return on the horizon, fans can expect an exciting era filled with new music and global performances.

