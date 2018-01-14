Madhuri Dixit Nene has surprised her fans by unveiling the first poster of her debut Marathi film 'Bucket List'. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vikas Deoskar, the film is slated for a summer release. In the poster, Madhuri is seen standing against a background of different roles and labels such as a housewife, mother, friend, sister and founder.

Madhuri Dixit Nnene has unveiled the first look of her first Marathi debut film Bucket List. The film will also break the Bollywood dhak dhak girl’s four year long gap from the big screen. Madhuri Dixit revealed the first poster of the film on her official Twitter handle and tweeted, “And here is the first look of my first Marathi film. Bucket List. Maajhi, Tumchi, Apalya Sagryanchi. Til-gud ghya, god god bola. #SankrantiSurprise Bhetuya Lavkarach (Mine, yours, everyone’s. Have some sesame and jaggery and say sweet things. Coming soon).”

In the poster, Madhuri is clad a beautiful green saree paired with a golden blouse, styled with a simple bindi and mangalsutra. The minimal makeup and radiant skin quite resembles Sridevi’s look from the film English Vinglish. She is seen standing against a background of different labels and roles like Housewife, Mother, Friend, Sister while the last word resembles Founder. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vikas Deoskar, the film is scheduled for a summer release. Talking about the film, Madhuri said; “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense.”

The filmmakers described the film as a slice-of-life film that revolves around the journey of self-realisation of a woman (Madhuri) with a dash of humour attached to its narrative style. Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the big screen in films like Gulaab Gang and Ishqiya. In 2018, Madhuri make her Bollywood comeback with Total Dhamaal, sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jafferi.