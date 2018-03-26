The much-awaited teaser of Madhuri Dixit's marathi debut film Bucket List is finally here. In the 1 minute teaser, the versatile actor sheds the image of a traditional Marathi housewife to set on a journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vikas Deoskar, Bucket List is scheduled for a summer release. Watch the teaser here:-

Get excited as Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Marathi debut with Tejas Prabha Vikas Deoskar’s film Bucket List. Interestingly, the film will also break Bollywood’s dhak dhak girl’s 4 year-long gap from the big screen. Sharing the teaser of the film on her Twitter handle, Madhuri tweeted, “Hey guys here is the teaser of my first Marathi film @BucketListFilm.” In the one-minute teaser, Madhuri essays the role of a traditional Marathi housewife who sets on a journey of self-realization to explore various facets of her dynamic personality.

Shedding the image of a traditional housewife and a mother, the 50-year-old actor is seen blowing a whistle, riding a bike, gulping down a drink at a club and kissing a stranger. Talking about her bucket list on her Twitter handle, Madhuri had earlier said, “My bucket list is constantly changing as I find new challenges. The moment I cross out things done, I add a few more I want to do. But ultimately it is about embracing life and enjoying the journey.”

Also Read: Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit Nene unveils the first look of her debut Marathi film

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first poster of the film in which Madhuri can be seen clad a beautiful green saree paired with a golden blouse, styled with a simple bindi and mangalsutra. She is seen standing against a backdrop of different labels and roles like Housewife, Mother, Friend, Sister while the last word resembles Founder. Last seen on the big screen in films like Gulaab Gang and Ishqiya, Madhuri’s Bucket List is scheduled for a summer release. The superstar will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Total Dhamaal, sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jafferi.

Also Read: Hichki Box Office collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji starrer mints Rs 15.35 crore on opening weekend

Check out the teaser of Bucket List here:

Also Read: Beyond the clouds trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan celebrate sibling bond in Majid Majidi’s film

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App