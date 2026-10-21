Bulletproof Glass At Akshay Kumar’s Home, Tighter Security For Salman Khan: What Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing?

Security arrangements at the homes of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have reportedly been strengthened following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While bulletproof glass is reportedly being installed at Akshay’s residence, security measures at Salman’s home are also being upgraded as the investigation continues.

The developments have brought renewed attention to the safety arrangements around high-profile film personalities in Mumbai. The reported changes come days after unidentified assailants opened fire at Tiger’s vehicle on October 18, triggering a police investigation and fresh concerns over threats against members of the film industry.

Why Is Bulletproof Glass Being Installed At Akshay Kumar’s Home?

According to reports, a bulletproof glass shield is being installed at Akshay Kumar’s residence in Juhu. Police personnel have also reportedly been deployed outside the actor’s home as security arrangements are reviewed in the aftermath of the shooting. Akshay has not publicly announced the reported installation, and there has been no public confirmation from his team in the reports available so far. The development has nevertheless emerged amid wider security measures being reported at the residences of several Bollywood personalities.

The investigation has also brought the actor’s name into reports about the alleged movements of the accused before the firing. A report by NDTV India, citing police sources, said the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance around the homes of several prominent actors, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. These claims relate to the ongoing investigation and should not be taken as confirmation that every person named was selected as a target.

What Security Changes Have Been Reported At Salman Khan’s Home?

Security outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra has reportedly been strengthened. The bulletproof glass shields at the property are also said to be undergoing upgrades, while police presence around the actor’s home has been increased. Salman already has Y+ category security. The latest developments follow reports that investigators suspect he may have been the intended target before the alleged attackers shifted their focus.

According to reports citing sources connected to the investigation, the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance near Salman’s residence but did not proceed with the plan after encountering heavy security. Investigators are continuing to examine the sequence of events and the alleged roles of those involved. The claim that Salman was the original target remains an investigative account attributed to sources; it should not be treated as a final judicial finding.

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

Shots were fired on October 18 on Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, Mumbai, when the actor was coming back after playing football. Tiger Shroff survived the attack, whereas his driver sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The shooting led to an investigation by the police and three suspects were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan in connection with the case. The police are investigating the possible conspiracy and motive behind the attack. The shooting led to increased security for other celebrities. It has been reported that there is increased police presence in the areas around the houses of actors such as Aamir Khan and director Rohit Shetty.

What Does This Mean For Bollywood Celebrity Security?

The reported measures at Akshay Kumar’s and Salman Khan’s homes underline the heightened security concerns following the Juhu shooting. Bulletproof installations, police deployment and upgrades to existing protection are among the measures reported in the days after the incident.

However, the precise threat assessments and the reasons behind individual security decisions have not been publicly detailed by the actors’ teams. The police investigation remains central to establishing what happened, who was involved and whether the alleged plans extended beyond the attack on Tiger Shroff’s vehicle.

For now, the reported security changes are a development in the aftermath of the firing, while claims about the intended target and the wider alleged conspiracy remain subject to the ongoing investigation.

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