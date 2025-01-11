Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Bun Tikki's premiere at PSIFF marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global recognition and, the talented team behind it is eager to share its emotional journey with audiences across the globe.

Bun Tikki, a poignant coming-of-age drama by Jio Studios and Stage5 Productions exploring the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship, had its global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

The event was a highlight of the festival, drawing attention from global cinema enthusiasts, filmmakers, and industry leaders alike.

The screening was graced by the renowned designer who has turned producer Manish Malhotra, director Faraz Arif Ansari and actor Abhay Deol.

At the screening, the film’s lead actor, Abhay Deol shared “I liked the script as soon as I read it. I judge a script when it jumps off the page. I loved the story, of course, but especially the mischief between the father and son. The theme of this film is acceptance and diversity. We live in a world so full of hate, and this film is about love and acceptance. I think we have much less of that in the world.”

Abhay added, “I feel stories don’t always need to have a message, but good stories always bring a message with them. It comes out naturally. The integrity with which the director wrote this really came through. The relationship this man has with his son, and how it shows his perspective— the empathy that this film portrays really got to me more than anything else. He’s not a bad guy, he just doesn’t know how to deal with it because he himself is conditioned. The subject really got to me more than anything else.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke deSouza and Manish Malhotra, Bun Tikki features an ensemble cast of legendary actors including Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, alongside Nushrratt Bharucha and Rohaan Preet Singh.

The film’s layered narrative, emotionally charged storytelling and profound performances promise to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

