‘Bundle of Joy’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Granddaughter Arya An Emotional Welcome With Grand Celebrations; Watch

Navjot Singh Sidhu is soaking in one of the happiest moments of his life after becoming a grandfather. The former cricketer and politician recently welcomed his granddaughter, Arya Sidhu, with a celebration filled with flowers, lights, family gatherings and emotional moments. Sidhu shared glimpses of the special occasion on Instagram, giving fans a look at the joy that has taken over the Sidhu household.

Sidhu Gives Grand Welcome to Granddaughter Arya

The Sidhu residence was transformed into a festive space for Arya’s homecoming. The house was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, giving it a Diwali-like atmosphere as family members and close relatives gathered to welcome the newest member. The celebrations later moved to the garden, where the family came together for a special homecoming party. The occasion included a cake-cutting ceremony and plenty of photographs capturing Arya’s first moments surrounded by her loved ones.

Emotional Moments With Granddaughter

Among the most touching moments was Sidhu’s traditional gesture of warding off the evil eye for his granddaughter. He also bowed his head at Arya’s feet, a gesture that reflected his affection and gratitude at welcoming the little one into the family. The former cricketer was visibly delighted throughout the celebrations and was seen dancing with his wife as the family marked the special occasion.

‘Bundle of Joy’, Captions Sidhu

Sidhu shared a video of the celebrations on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the decorated home and the family’s emotional welcome for Arya. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Arya’s homecoming … Bundle of joy.” The video quickly drew warm reactions from fans, with many describing the celebrations as heartwarming. From the elaborate decorations to Sidhu’s emotional gestures and the family’s joyful photographs, Arya’s arrival has clearly become a memorable chapter for the entire Sidhu family.

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