Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was honored with the Woman of Substance title by Bunts' Sangha, Pune. She is beautiful, talented and classy. She has contributed to Indian cinema for over two decades and has entertained us through her movies. She has worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, among many others and has impressed us with her flawless performance.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honored with the Woman of Substance title by Bunts’ Sangha, Pune. Aishwarya, known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world, at an event held by the Bunt community to felicitate the achievements of their people was given the Woman of Substance title. The actress belongs to the Bunt Community, was present at the event on Saturday to receive the award and also inaugurated Buntera Bhavana. Former Miss World has made India proud as the diva became the first Indian woman to be bestowed with the French Honor Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

The actress, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, among many others and has impressed us with her flawless performance. She has also made us proud internationally by featuring in Hollywood films like Pink Panther 2 and Bride and Prejudice. She will be next seen in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan which will also star Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She is one of the most versatile actresses Bollywood has ever produced.

She is beautiful, talented and classy. She has contributed to Indian cinema for over two decades and has entertained us through her movies. Aishwarya is married to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and is the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is blessed with an adorable daughter named Aradhya.

