As Cinemas gear to re-open after months of lockdown, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's Bunty Aur Babli is gearing up for a theatrical release. The film is also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee.

The sequel to super hit con-romance ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ is all done and dusted as the cast finished dubbing of the film on Tuesday. Yash Raj Films’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is currently waiting to land the best window to hit the theatres. Talking about the completion of the shoot, director of the film Varun V Sharma said the film will be a “hilarious big-screen entertainer.”

“It is true. All the actors have wrapped dubbing for the film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a hilarious big-screen entertainer and we can’t wait to show our film to the audience,” he said. ‘

Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will introduce a fresh pair as the new talented conmen. Siddhant Chaturvedi, the ‘Gully Boy’ hunk who played the role of MC Sher with elan, is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a fresh face Sharvari in the second instalment of the franchise.

The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ in the film.Saif and Rani were a blockbuster Jodi as they delivered big hits like ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is an out and out entertainer, which is being directed by debutant Varun V Sharma, who worked as an assistant director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai.’

