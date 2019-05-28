Bunty Aur Babli sequel: There were speculations not long ago that 2005's Bunty aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji may be being revived for a second installment. It seems that the project is all set to come to fruition and the shooting of the film titled as Bunty aur Babli again is scheduled to begin from next month.

Bunty Aur Babli sequel: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji are reportedly all set to reunite for 2005 film Bunty aur Babli’ s sequel. Titled as Bunty aur Babli again, the shooting of the film is scheduled to begin from next month onwards. Bunty Aur Babli was the first film to feature father and son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan together and featured a guest appearance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song Kajra Re and Tania Zaetta. It was one of the biggest hits of the year.

A source close to a news portal has spilt the beans on the cast and shooting details of the film. The source revealed the sets will be constructed in the first week of June in Mumbai. The filmmaker has roped in the original cast and they will start shooting from next month. The glorification of the crime in the movie inspired many people to emulate the glamorous couple, resulting in a trend of real-life Buntys and Bablis.

The music of Bunty Aur Babli received favourable reviews from almost all critics. The film did not contain the signature Yash Chopra genre of music that is choreographed around meadows and swiss alps. They were more situational rhymic tracks. 70-year-old Gulzar pervades a youthfulness that comes from being young at heart. Indeed that’s the quality which flows freely out of this album and one can’t miss the zest of the life.

On the professional front, Rani Mukherji is currently shooting for Mardaani 2 at Kota in Rajasthan. While in the first part Rani was seen bursting a child trafficking racket, the sequel will see Rani play the role of the fearless and committed superintendent of police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. She will reportedly have a face-off with a 21- year old merciless villain. Mardaani 2 will mark the directorial debut of Mardaani’s writer Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Anurag Basu’s next untitled Film. Touted as an action comedy film, the film also stars Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The untitled film will release on February 21, 2002.

