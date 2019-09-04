Bunty aur Bubli 2: According to the source Saif Ali Khan to be seen in Bunty Aur Bubli sequel and with that Shaad Ali has developed the script into two pairs so that audience will get something new to watch. However, it is still not confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will again recreate his magic in a police officer role.

Bunty aur Bubli 2: A movie which was very much loved by the audiences, where Abhishek and Rani played the character of con duo, and there Jodi made that film a big hit in 2005, any guesses? Yes ! its Bunty Aur Babli, who had won millions of heart and made the audiences laugh, so for all those Bunty Babli fans, directors Shaad Ali has decided to direct the second installment of the film.

As per the source, Nawab actor Saif Ali Khan, to be rope in Bunty and Bubli sequel and makers has approached him for a pivotal role but it is still not confirmed that whether he will work in the film as his tight schedule is clashing between the Bunty Aur Babli dates.

Talking about the story plot, the writer has written the story in two pairs and maybe Amitabh Bachchan will recreate his magic as a swagger policeman. The makers of the film currently looking for more names for the role and it is still not confirmed that which actress will be going to replace Rani Mukerji.

On the professional front, Saif has many films on his career plate and recently, he wrapped up for Jawaani Jaaneman film and not just that actor has signed some more films, like Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bhoot Police. However, if Saif signs Bunty and Bubli 2 then, definitely be going to bring a new factor in the film and the audience will get to watch something new.

